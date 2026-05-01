The Empire's forgotten faction finally gets the attention it deserves in Total War Warhammer III's Lords of the End Times DLC

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Admittedly, Middenland has a bit more content attached to it than some other Total War: Warhammer factions, but even though for years Boris Todbringer has had his own model and abilities, only now is his home province being fleshed out into a proper campaign faction, complete with new units, the establishment of Boris as a legendary lord, and more.

As part of the Total War Show & Tell stream hosted by Creative Assembly (caught by PC Gamer), we saw that Middenland will have a specific focus in the upcoming Lords of the End Times DLC for Total War: Warhammer III. Boris will be its leader, and will give it a much more aggressive vibe than we've seen in the past.

"Boris is much more about taking on anyone and everyone that's in the Empire right now. Anyone that's even thinking about getting the Empire, he's taking the fight to them. No more defensiveness. He's embodying the god Ulric, the god of war, winter, and wolves, and he's bringing that war with him to all the foes of the Empire. He's got his claws out," explained associate design director Sean Macdonald.

We saw two new units coming to the Empire as part of this DLC: the Knights Panther and the Teutogen Guard. The former could be available for every Empire faction conceivably, while the latter very much feel like they're tied to Middenland itself. There were also teasers for Hunting Hounds and the Celestial Hurricanum, so keep an eye out for even more units coming as part of what feels like a last hurrah for Total War: Warhammer III.