The Empire is at risk in Foundation's second season

Next week, Foundation will be returning to Apple TV+. After waiting around two years since Season 1 wrapped up, the massive budget sci-fi series will be back on the streamer to kick off its second season, and in the spirit of this, the latest full trailer has now debuted.

In it we are introduced to a whole slew of new characters, factions, and plotlines. Picking up a century after the first season, Season 2 will see the Empire at risk of a vengeful queen who is plotting to destroy it from within, all while Jared Harris' Hari Seldon and Lou Llobell's Gaal discover a colony of beings with special abilities, on top of the Foundation and the Empire being put on a collision course for a war that will decide the fate of humanity.

You can get a teaser of all of this in the trailer below, with Foundation set to return on July 14.