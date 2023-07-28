The Emmys have been delayed

HQ

The Emmys have been moved out of their September television slot, and are being delayed due to strike action by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Variety broke this news, which was expected with the ongoing strike action, but now we have official word that the event has been delayed. This is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, where they were delayed due to 9/11.

"Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available," said the TV Academy.

Right now, there's no new date on when the Emmys will take place. Some believe it could be delayed until next year, while others have hope of a November date.