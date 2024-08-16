English
Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

The Emio - The Smiling Man demo will be available for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week

The first chapter will be available on the 20th, and the second and third chapters a few days later.

Nintendo Switch's first-party line-up for the remainder of the year has been revealed, and among such familiar names as Mario, Luigi and Zelda, we also find an unexpected but much-applauded return for veterans. This is the new instalment of the Famicom Detective Club series of visual novels with Emio - The Smiling Man.

The series received its last original entry in 1989 with The Girl Who Stands Behind (though chronologically a prequel to The Missing Heir), and now it returns to us with a new case of serious murder perpetrated by someone known as the Smiling Man. And since it's possible that many of you didn't have a controller in your hands 35 years ago, Nintendo thought it best to reintroduce the series on Switch by releasing a free demo of the first three chapters of the game.

The first chapter will be available on the eShop on 20 August. It will be followed by Chapter 2 from the morning of 23 August, and Chapter 3 will be available, also free and automatically, from the morning of Wednesday 28 August, European time.

Check out the trailer below to get a taste of what's in store for one of the surprises on Nintendo's 2024 calendar.

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

