The Emio - The Smiling Man demo will be available for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week

Nintendo Switch's first-party line-up for the remainder of the year has been revealed, and among such familiar names as Mario, Luigi and Zelda, we also find an unexpected but much-applauded return for veterans. This is the new instalment of the Famicom Detective Club series of visual novels with Emio - The Smiling Man.

The series received its last original entry in 1989 with The Girl Who Stands Behind (though chronologically a prequel to The Missing Heir), and now it returns to us with a new case of serious murder perpetrated by someone known as the Smiling Man. And since it's possible that many of you didn't have a controller in your hands 35 years ago, Nintendo thought it best to reintroduce the series on Switch by releasing a free demo of the first three chapters of the game.

The first chapter will be available on the eShop on 20 August. It will be followed by Chapter 2 from the morning of 23 August, and Chapter 3 will be available, also free and automatically, from the morning of Wednesday 28 August, European time.

Check out the trailer below to get a taste of what's in store for one of the surprises on Nintendo's 2024 calendar.