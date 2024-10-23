The Emerald Isle will be rocked by murder once again in November when one of Apple TV+'s best shows return

Apple TV+ is filled with a great selection of shows that only a handful of people seem to watch. One such series is from Sharon Horgan and revolves around a bunch of Irish sisters who murder a particularly nasty husband and then proceed to hide the evidence and feign innocence in the crime. It's a witty and fun dark comedy that will soon be back for a second outing.

Bad Sisters, as it is known, will be back on Apple TV+ as of November 13, when the second season begins to air. This time, the sisters' innocence is further questioned when a new individual arrives on the scene and discovers damning evidence, leading the siblings to race to cover their tracks once more.

The show stars Horgan in a leading role as one of the sisters, with the others played by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. You can check out the trailer for Season 2 of Bad Sisters below.