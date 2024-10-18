The Electric State's first look presents an ambitious sci-fi tale

There seems to be a trend forming. Following March 2024 seeing Netflix and Millie Bobby Brown teaming up for the fantasy epic Damsel, in 2025 we'll be getting similar, as the streaming giant has now affirmed that The Russo Brothers-directed, Brown-headlined, and Chris Pratt-starring The Electric State is now planned for a March arrival too.

This has been affirmed in a first teaser trailer for the ambitious film that presents a post-apocalyptic world following a war between humans and robots. We also learn that Brown's protagonist is being driven by the goal of finding and saving her younger brother, who has been taken and thought lost forever, a task that she instils the help of Pratt's smuggler, and a wily cast of rather adorable and variably sized robots.

You can see the trailer for The Electric State below, ahead of the film debuting on Netflix on March 14.