The Electric State flops: Netflix's most expensive film ever fails to attract audiences

HQ

The Russo Brothers' expensive film adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, had a weak first week on Netflix, to say the least, where it only managed to reach 25.2 million views globally, according to Collider. This despite a monster budget of around $300 million, making it the streaming service's most expensive original film to date.

Even the two leading stars, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, two of the hottest names in the industry at the moment, or the high-profile cast including Woody Harrelson, Michelle Yeoh, and Stanley Tucci, don't seem to have been enough to get people interested.

Reviews have been lukewarm to say the least (here at Gamereactor we liked it though) and the buzz online about the film is virtually non-existent. If you compare it to other, far more successful (and cheaper) productions from Netflix, like Carry On or The Gray Man, it's now clear that The Electric State has not only underperformed but is in danger of being a complete flop. The first week viewing numbers confirm this as while 25.2 million seems like a lot, Netflix's biggest opening week for a movie came from Red Notice, which clocked almost 80 million views...

Have you seen The Electric State, and why do you think the film is failing to find an audience?