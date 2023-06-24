The Elder Scrolls VI to launch in 2028 at the earliest

HQ

As I said when writing about Machine Games' Indiana Jones game only coming to PC and Xbox, the trial between Activision Blizzard/Xbox and the FTC has and will continue to give us some juicy details. Here's one most of us basically knew, but is nice to get an official confirmation of.

Logan Plant from IGN reveals that Xbox head Phil Spencer said The Elder Scrolls VI is still at least five years away from launch:

"As I said with Elder Scrolls 6, it's so far out it's hard to understand what the platforms will even be at this point. It's the same team that's finishing Starfield, which comes out this September, So we're talking about it being likely five-plus years away."

This release window, and the fact that Spencer obviously doesn't want to say The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's sequel will be console exclusive on Xbox when stuff like that is exactly what this trial is about, is why he doesn't want to reveal the platforms it'll come to. Either way, this means it'll go at least ten years between The Elder Scrolls VI's official reveal and its launch...