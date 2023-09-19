The Elder Scrolls VI seems to be an Xbox exclusive after all

HQ

A week ago, we reported about a Bloomberg interview with the Xbox boss Phil Spencer where he said he had not decided yet whether The Elder Scrolls VI would be a PC and Xbox exclusive title in the same way as Starfield is.

Well, now a new document has been made public in the FTC v. Microsoft case (the acquisition of Activision Blizzard), where Microsoft lists their plans going forward. The document, which you can check out at The Verge, was obviously only intended for internal use and clearly says that there will be no PlayStation version of The Elder Scrolls VI, and that PC and Xbox are the only platforms for the game.

Another interesting thing is that while Xbox and Bethesda representatives has downplayed how far into the development the game is, claiming that it's far off, it actually seems like it could be launched 2026. While it also does say "or later", we assume the 2026 part must come from somewhere and be some kind of estimate of when it could be at least done theoretically.