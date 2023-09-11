Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls VI

The Elder Scrolls VI might not be Xbox exclusive

Phil Spencer doesn't seem to be sure as to what the final decision will be.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It appears that Xbox isn't sure whether it'll make The Elder Scrolls VI an exclusive or not. Bethesda's latest release, Starfield, has garnered the ire of PlayStation gamers, who feel as though they're missing out from the title being exclusive to Xbox and Windows.

There would likely be a similar outcry were The Elder Scrolls VI to miss out on Sony platforms, but in a recent interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer doesn't seem ready to say whether the game will be exclusive or not.

"We look at it on a case-by-case basis with the games that we build," said Spencer. "We want to make sure our games are available in so many different places - on our Xbox consoles, on PC, also via cloud, these games can come to almost any web-enabled device. We're looking at millions and millions of players who will have access to Starfield and other Xbox Game Studios games. It's really about giving players choice around how they want to play and they build their library of games."

Previous rumours did suggest that the game would only be coming to Xbox, but as The Elder Scrolls VI has only just entered early development, we won't have to worry about exclusivity for a long time.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Related texts



Loading next content