The Elder Scrolls VI may be Todd Howard's last game

HQ

Starfield might be grabbing all the headlines today, but Todd Howard has recently spoken about Bethesda's other upcoming project, The Elder Scrolls VI.

It's been five years since the game was announced, but we're still waiting on anything concrete to hang on to regarding it. According to Howard, this game might just be his last as well, as he told IGN he's not "getting any younger."

"As we look to an Elder Scrolls 6," he said. "That is one where... I probably shouldn't say this. But if I do the math, I'm not getting any younger. How long do people play Elder Scrolls? That may be the last one I do. I don't know."

Fallout 5 is confirmed to be coming as well, though that game is set to release after The Elder Scrolls VI, so there's an even longer wait there. If The Elder Scrolls VI could be Todd Howard's last game directed by him, this would mark the end of a gaming era. Howard has become so synonymous with Fallout and The Elder Scrolls it's hard to imagine either without him.

What do you think? Is it time for a changing of the guard?