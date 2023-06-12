Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls VI

The Elder Scrolls VI may be Todd Howard's last game

"I'm not getting any younger."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Starfield might be grabbing all the headlines today, but Todd Howard has recently spoken about Bethesda's other upcoming project, The Elder Scrolls VI.

It's been five years since the game was announced, but we're still waiting on anything concrete to hang on to regarding it. According to Howard, this game might just be his last as well, as he told IGN he's not "getting any younger."

"As we look to an Elder Scrolls 6," he said. "That is one where... I probably shouldn't say this. But if I do the math, I'm not getting any younger. How long do people play Elder Scrolls? That may be the last one I do. I don't know."

Fallout 5 is confirmed to be coming as well, though that game is set to release after The Elder Scrolls VI, so there's an even longer wait there. If The Elder Scrolls VI could be Todd Howard's last game directed by him, this would mark the end of a gaming era. Howard has become so synonymous with Fallout and The Elder Scrolls it's hard to imagine either without him.

What do you think? Is it time for a changing of the guard?

The Elder Scrolls VI

Related texts



Loading next content