Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls VI

The Elder Scrolls VI is still in pre-production

The anticipated title was announced back in 2018.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced during Bethesda's E3 press conference back in 2018. It was then confirmed to be in pre-production, and thanks to the LinkedIn page of a Bethesda employee working with Talent Acquisition, we now know it still is:

"Bethesda Game Studios sets the benchmark for open-world gaming and is currently in full production on Starfield, its first new universe in 25 years, and pre-production on the highly-anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI."

A game in this franchise does require an enormous amount of pre-production as it simply has so much content that also needs to be tied together. A reasonable guess is that large chunks of the team that are now finishing Starfield will start the full production of The Elder Scrolls VI once the former has been released on November 11 this year.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Thanks Timur222

Related texts



Loading next content