The Elder Scrolls VI is now in "early development"

HQ

Starfield will undoubtedly be the hottest Bethesda topic this upcoming week with reviews hitting later today, the game getting a stealth launch tomorrow and the regular release on September 6. But this didn't stop the Spanish outlet Vandal to ask Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines about The Elder Scrolls VI.

As you might expect, this is not a topic he was willing to talk about, but it seems like he still shared a little nugget of information as he said (in Spanish, translated by Gamespot) that The Elder Scrolls VI "is in early development". This is normally the phase coming after pre-production, which likely means the game has entered the actual development.

Unfortunately, Hines also added that we won't hear anything about the game until "a few years after" Starfield has been launched, and continued:

"So no, don't expect to hear anything about The Elder Scrolls 6 anytime soon. For now, Starfield is our focus, and it will continue to be our priority for some time until we speak about anything else."

Even though we will play Starfield for quite some time and the wait for the next Elder Scrolls will be very long - it's still nice to know that the development is moving forward, or what do you think?