The Elder Scrolls VI is not affected by Todd Howard's Indiana Jones involvement

One of the few actual details that was revealed during the Indiana Jones announcement earlier this week, was that Todd Howard is going to serve as executive producer. But he is also heavily involved in both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, so some fans were worried that this might lead to an even longer wait for those games.

Fortunately, Bethesda's global communications boss Pete Hines, stepped up and addressed this topic on Twitter, where he wrote:

"Todd is currently EP on many BGS and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show. His main focus remains Directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren't affected by today's news."

Phew, thanks for clearing that up. After waiting ten years this year for a new single player Elder Scrolls, we really wouldn't appreciate waiting more - even if Indiana Jones sounds awesome.