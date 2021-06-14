The Elder Scrolls VI got a brief mentioning at E3

Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI were both announced by Bethesda back at E3 2018, even though they clearly specified that the latter was just getting started and would be released after the former. Since then we haven't heard really much about any of these two, until tonight when Starfield finally was properly introduced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

But even though we did not get to see it, it still got a brief mentioning in the end of the show, when the Xbox boss Phil Spencer said:

"And as we look ahead to next year, I'm inspired by the creativity of Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios. We showed you the highly anticipated RPG, Starfield coming exclusively to Xbox — but we also have some of the industry's best RPG storytellers working on Avowed, Fable, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, The Outer Worlds 2, and The Elder Scrolls VI."

Even if it is really, really minor, it's still nice to see that The Elder Scrolls VI isn't forgotten and we also marvel at the sheer amount of seemingly quality RPG's coming for Xbox.