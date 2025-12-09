The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim now native on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

There may still be someone in the gaming sphere of the last 15 years who hasn't yet played (or at least tried) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in one of its many versions across three generations of console hardware, not including portable versions. But even today, 14 years after its original release, Bethesda is releasing a new version of Skyrim, specifically one for Nintendo Switch 2.

As indicated in the trailer, TES V Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will now include improved load times, graphics, content from thousands of Creation Club mods, the three official expansions (Hearthfire, Dawnguard and Dragonborn) and the Nintendo exclusive pack with the Hylian robe, shield and Master Sword for our Dovahkiin.

In addition, it has been confirmed that this Switch 2 Anniversary version of Skyrim will be a completely free update for those who already own the game on Nintendo Switch. Not bad, right?

You can now return to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, for the first time native to Nintendo Switch 2, and check out the trailer below.