The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim now has dedicated display modes on Nintendo Switch 2

When Bethesda finally brought The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to Nintendo Switch 2 at the end of 2025, it debuted in a state that left much to be desired, which is a little disappointing since the game turns 15 this coming November... However, the developer has been working on making Skyrim better on Nintendo's hybrid successor system, and to this end, now a new update has been shared that introduces a few improvements to this edition.

As part of Update 1.2, the key improvement is the inclusion of two new Display options. One is called Prioritise Visuals and the other Prioritise Performance, and as you'd expect, one makes the game look prettier while the other makes it play smoother. We're not told directly how the resolution changes between the modes, but we are told the Performance setting works at 60 Hz and the Visuals one at 30 Hz, meaning we should expect 60 fps and 30 fps gameplay difference between the two.

Otherwise, the update squashes a ton of bugs and fixes a ton of problems that have been plaguing the Switch 2 edition of the beloved title, with the full patch notes outlined below.

Have you played Skyrim on Switch 2 yet and if not, does this update make you want to try it?