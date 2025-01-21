The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim nearly reaches new peak with 68,000 concurrent players on Steam

HQ

Bethesda's now more than a decade old The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to fascinate and even managed to almost beat its old record on Steam with 68,000 concurrent players. This is the highest figure in years and is just a hair's breadth away from breaking its previous peak of 69,900.

The reasons for this large number of players are of course many, but not least because the Special Edition version of Skyrim was recently on sale with a 90% reduced price. Something that has attracted many to once again explore the northern regions of Tamriel.

It's remarkable that the game, originally launched in 2011, can still engage such a large audience and even approach its previous record levels. One can only imagine what awaits The Elder Scrolls VI, which is still in early development, once that game is released. Because clearly, the passion and interest in the franchise is still at its peak.

