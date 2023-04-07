The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod adds hallucinations to drinking skooma

HQ

Anyone who has played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be familiar with the outlawed narcotic substance known as skooma. Khajiit traders constantly look to peddle the substance despite many parts of the wider world of Tamriel outlawing the narcotic due to its addictive nature.

As part of an April Fool's gag, modder JaySerpa has created a mod that gives Skyrim players hallucinations upon consuming skooma in-game, and this includes 69 different trips that range from turning the player into inanimate objects, to complete black outs where you wake up in a random place in the world, all to seeing a strange, rideable goat wearing a hat spawning near the player.

Needless to say, it's quite an unusual and deep experience for anyone who is interested in exploring the effects of becoming addicted to skooma in Skyrim. As for the mod's name, it is known as Skyrim on Skooma.

Thanks, PC Gamer.