The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is about to get the boardgame treatment

The popular RPG makes its way to yet another format.

If you feel like playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you have plenty of options since it's available on most major formats since launching back in 2011. And soon, you won't even need electricity to explore the vast world of Skyrim.

Modiphius has announced that they have a finished design of a Skyrim board game done, and that they are going to start a crowdfunding campaign over at Gamefound at a yet unknown point. There really aren't a whole lot of details, but at least it is revealed that it will be "an epic co-operative board game of adventure across Skyrim for 1-4 players."

In a response to a curious person, they also explain that "the project will be launching with the full graphic design done for you to check (including the complete rules) plus a Tabletop Simulator version to try the gameplay." We'll get back to you with more information and images once the campaign for the Skyrim boardgame is up and running.

