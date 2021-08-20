The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim gets more content and comes to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has already been officially released on six formats, including a remastered edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But the tenth anniversary of perhaps the most classic western role-playing game of all time is approaching, and Bethesda will acknowledge this.

So on November 11 - the tenth anniversary of the original - a new and in many ways revamped version is coming to PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It includes everything included in the Special Edition, as well as over 500 items created by fans in the Creation Club (including more quests, new weapons, all-new dungeons, new bosses, additional spells, and more). Those who already own the Special Edition will be able to pay a reduced amount for the upgrade, while those with Xbox Game Pass will of course get everything at no extra cost.

Something you won't have to pay for as a Special Edition owner (or again, as an Xbox Game Pass member), however, is the upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and access to three brand new Creation Club goodies: the ability to fish, a survival mode, and the Saints and Seducers missions.