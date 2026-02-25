The Elder Scrolls Online to reveal 2026 roadmap at the end of next month

HQ

If you'd been wondering what's coming to Tamriel in 2026, quite soon you'll have your answer, as The Elder Scrolls Online is hosting a 2026 Seasons Direct at the end of March, which will give us a more informative roadmap into what we can expect over the next 9-12 months.

As posted on the game's official social media page, we see that the Seasons Direct takes place on the 31st of March, at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST. We don't know how long the stream will last for, but it's worth pencilling in around an hour to sit at Bethesda's Twitch page if you're a fan of ESO.

Having been around since 2014, The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMO that has only grown since launch, giving millions of players the chance to explore Tamriel and wait out the long years until The Elder Scrolls VI finally lands in our laps. As a new player who tried to jump in around 2024, it was a bit too much information overload to get stuck in, but more dedicated fans of the game show why it has lingered for well over a decade.