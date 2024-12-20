The Elder Scrolls Online to no longer get major annual expansions

HQ

For many years, The Elder Scrolls Online has, like World of Warcraft, had major expansions such as Greymoor and Morrowind, but it seems that this will not be the case going forward.

Despite being quite successful with the game's current content model, the team behind it is now changing direction. ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor has written an open letter, where he confirms that the game is officially moving away from major "Chapters" (as he calls them) to a seasonal model.

"We have been incredibly successful with our strong annual Chapter releases: starting with Morrowind in 2017 up through Gold Road just six months ago. Zone design and quest/content is at the core of every Elder Scrolls game, as our annual Chapter release model highlighted. We will still do lots of story content, but now, looking into 2025, we need to concentrate on different types of content to support all types of ESO players. So, we are putting Chapters aside and will be focusing on new types of content, and a new release philosophy. More on that below."

New content will continue to be added to Elder Scrolls Online, but these seasons, which will introduce content more frequently, don't seem nearly as ambitious as the larger Chapters.

"Over the course of 2025 we will be moving more towards a seasonal content model and away from launching massive content updates once a year, as we did with Chapters. We will be talking much more about this in the future, but in 2025 expect to see named Seasons of three or six months duration with a mix of themed story content, events, store items, dungeons and more."