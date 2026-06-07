The Elder Scrolls Online to kick off new Seasons format with the Return of Thieves Guild

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A while back, ZeniMax Online Studios announced that it would be doing away with the format of delivering a major The Elder Scrolls Online expansion each year and then enhancing it over the period of time before the next major expansion arrived. The developer would instead be switching to a seasonal format, like a lot of other live-service titles, where the aim is to offer "a wider variety of content alongside a renewed focus on player feedback."

To this end, this venture will soon be kicking off, as in July, the 'first' season of the long-running MMORPG will be launching and bringing with it one of the most-beloved organisations from Tamriel.

It's known as Season One: Return of the Thieves Guild, and you guessed it, everyone's favourite gang of robbers and cheats are set to return to the game, bringing a new narrative thread that builds on the original narrative from when the Guild originally debuted in ESO back in 2016.

As for what this season will offer, we're told in a press release the following: "Alongside a new story and cast, players will team up with the guild to take on the nefarious Koldane Cartel and expand into Daggerfall. Season One will bring many new adventures and evergreen systems to add new ways for players to engage with the characters, guilds and environments around them."

The launch date for the season is set for July 8 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac.