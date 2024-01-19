The Elder Scrolls Online reaches over 24 million players

HQ

After the Xbox Developer Direct yesterday, Bethesda Softworks had an event of their own showing off the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, called Gold Road. But they also had other news to share about the game, like revealing that they have now reached another milestone with 24 million players.

In April last year, Bethesda revealed that they had reached 22 million adventurers, which means the game has grown with two million players in nine months, an impressive rate of over 200,000 newcomers on average each month.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road launches on June 3 for PC and June 18 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - so we can probably expect this number to grow a lot this year as well. Here is the official synopsis for this expansion:

"For the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online, a new Daedric Prince walks Tamriel. Forgotten to even her most devout followers, Ithelia has returned. Why has she returned now? And what are her followers' plans for West Weald? Embark on an adventure to preserve reality before the threads of fate unravel in Ithelia's wake."