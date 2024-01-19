Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online reaches over 24 million players

That's up from 22 million in April 2023.

After the Xbox Developer Direct yesterday, Bethesda Softworks had an event of their own showing off the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, called Gold Road. But they also had other news to share about the game, like revealing that they have now reached another milestone with 24 million players.

In April last year, Bethesda revealed that they had reached 22 million adventurers, which means the game has grown with two million players in nine months, an impressive rate of over 200,000 newcomers on average each month.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road launches on June 3 for PC and June 18 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - so we can probably expect this number to grow a lot this year as well. Here is the official synopsis for this expansion:

"For the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online, a new Daedric Prince walks Tamriel. Forgotten to even her most devout followers, Ithelia has returned. Why has she returned now? And what are her followers' plans for West Weald? Embark on an adventure to preserve reality before the threads of fate unravel in Ithelia's wake."

The Elder Scrolls Online

