The Elder Scrolls Online players on Stadia will be able to transfer their accounts to PC

HQ

We've been seeing developers scrambling to find ways to retain the player data of those on Stadia, ever since Google announced that the cloud-based streaming platform would be closing down in January. Ubisoft, Bungie, and more have already announced they are looking into ways to do this, and now the latest of the bunch to relay plans is ZeniMax Online Studios, the creator of The Elder Scrolls Online.

As said in a statement on Twitter, "Since the news of Stadia shutting down, Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online Studios have been discussing next steps for our Elder Scrolls Online Stadia players and we appreciate your patience."

It continues, "We are happy to share that our Stadia players will be able to transfer their ESO accounts to PC, bringing with them all of their progress, including but not limited to existing characters, purchased items, achievements, and inventory. Since Stadia players already play ESO on our PC servers, all of their friends and guilds will be waiting for them once they complete the transfer."

The statement wraps up by saying that further information relating to the transfer process will be coming soon.