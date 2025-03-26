English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of Bethesda's biggest successes ever

The 11-year-old game continues to thrive.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

11 long years have passed since The Elder Scrolls Online was unleashed on the world's players, which over time has grown to unprecedented proportions. Thanks to several major updates and continuous maintenance, The Elder Scrolls Online can claim the title of one of Bethesda's most successful games ever - with over 24 million players and becoming "one of Bethesda's highest-revenue-generating titles," according to former director of creative services, Steve Harris, on LinkedIn.

Last year it was also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls Online earns Bethesda more than $15 million per month, so you can only imagine how huge the game's combined revenue must be at this point.

Do you play The Elder Scrolls Online and how much have you spent on the game?

The Elder Scrolls Online

Related texts

1
The Elder Scrolls OnlineScore

The Elder Scrolls Online
REVIEW. Written by Oskar Nyström

We've now spent 12 days playing The Elder Scrolls Online, and now we're finally ready to offer our verdict on the ambitious MMORPG take on the popular Elder Scrolls franchise.



Loading next content