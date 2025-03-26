The Elder Scrolls Online is one of Bethesda's biggest successes ever

HQ

11 long years have passed since The Elder Scrolls Online was unleashed on the world's players, which over time has grown to unprecedented proportions. Thanks to several major updates and continuous maintenance, The Elder Scrolls Online can claim the title of one of Bethesda's most successful games ever - with over 24 million players and becoming "one of Bethesda's highest-revenue-generating titles," according to former director of creative services, Steve Harris, on LinkedIn.

Last year it was also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls Online earns Bethesda more than $15 million per month, so you can only imagine how huge the game's combined revenue must be at this point.

Do you play The Elder Scrolls Online and how much have you spent on the game?