The Elder Scrolls Online has surpassed another major player milestone

It's no secret just how popular The Elder Scrolls Online is as the MMORPG has drawn in millions of players ever since it first arrived in 2014. With a decade under its belt, Bethesda and developer ZeniMax Online Studios has now confirmed and given another glimpse at the popularity of this game in an updated player statistics figure.

On the official website for the game, we're told: "Join over 25 million players and discover an adventure unlike anything else in The Elder Scrolls Online, the award-winning online RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe."

Yep, The Elder Scrolls Online has topped 25 million players, which is a very impressive feat and continues to prove just how successful the long-running project is. Considering we're still getting frequent updates and annual expansions, with the most recent being Gold Road in June, expect this figure to continue to grow in the future.