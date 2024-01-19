The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road brings back a long-forgotten Daedric Prince

Following the Xbox Developer_Direct last night, Bethesda and ZeniMax Online Studios took the stage to give fans a really clear look at what the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online will offer. The next major expansion will be called The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, and as have other ESO expansions in the past, will be debuting in the month of June.

The story for the expansion is said to revolve around a long-forgotten Daedric Prince called Ithelia, a character that has never before been seen in the Elder Scrolls series. As you would expect from a Daedric lord, he wants nothing more than to bring chaos and plunge Tamriel into turmoil, and it will be your duty to stop that.

Gold Road will bring a new zone called West Weald, which is described to be the home of wealthy Colovian Imperials and the location of the city of Skingrad. If you've played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, you will no doubt remember parts of this zone, including its near jungles of Valenwood.

As for new features arriving in Gold Road, Scribing will allow players to customise and tailor skills to their own desires in the hope of improving freedom of play. Otherwise, we're told that this expansion will include new World Events, Trials, character customisation options, rewards, and more.

You can learn more about Gold Road by watching the full global reveal below, and can look forward to playing the expansion on June 3 on PC and Mac, and on June 18 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.