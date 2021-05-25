Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online delayed for PS5 and Xbox Series

Bethesda doesn't want the Console Enhanced versions and the Blackwood update to collide.

Back in March, Zenimax Online Studios announced that The Elder Scrolls Online would make its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series with better graphics, shorter load times and more on June 8, but the wait will be a bit longer than planned.

We're now told that the developers don't want the game's Blackwood expansion and Update 30 to launch around the same time as The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, so they've decided to delay the latter one week. This means The Elder Scrolls Online will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on June 15 instead, which hopefully means it'll be a fairly smooth start.

The Elder Scrolls Online

