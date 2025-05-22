The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered sold more in its first month than the original did in 15 months

HQ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was rumoured for quite some time before it's release, but when it suddenly hit the markets at the end of last month, people flocked to scratch the single-player Elder Scrolls itch they'd been missing out on for years.

According to recent data from Mat Piscatella of Circana, we now know that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was the best-selling game of April 2025, selling more copies than the original game did in its first 15 months on the market. It also made more full-game dollar sales than the original's first 14 months.

Elsewhere in the sales figures, we see that Xbox continued to have a great month. The PS5 releases of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 saw the games land in the number 6 and number 2 spots for April respectively.

Even with Game Pass giving players Oblivion's remaster for the cost of their subscription, it seems a lot of players still like to buy their games outright. Also, for Xbox, it appears that the strategy to jump to other platforms is beginning to pay off in big ways.