The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered rumored to include all previously released DLC

HQ

The launch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is reportedly just around the corner—possibly only weeks or even days away, if the latest rumors are to be believed. And judging by the recently leaked images, we're in for a juicy visual upgrade.

But this remaster of Bethesda's classic might end up being far more comprehensive than many of us initially expected. According to new rumors, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will include all the original game's DLC. That means expansions like The Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, as well as smaller add-ons like Wizard's Tower and Horse Armor, are all expected to be part of the package.

The remaster—allegedly dropping as soon as next week—has been developed by Virtuos and is said to run on Unreal Engine 5, something that appears to be backed up by the recent screenshots. Let's just hope some of the game's mechanics have also been modernized to give it a more contemporary feel.

If the rumors turn out to be true, this would not only be an exciting comeback for a beloved RPG, but also a pretty harsh slap at Nintendo, who stubbornly refused to include any DLC in the so-called "complete" edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch 2.

How hyped are you for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?