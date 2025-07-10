The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Patch 1.2 adds a boatload of fixes and new difficulty settings

HQ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Patch 1.2 has arrived. While the patch isn't fully out yet on all platforms, it is playable via Steam in beta form, and Bethesda has revealed all there is to see in this latest chunky update.

You can read the full patch notes here, where one of the main highlights regards difficulty. Particularly, you can now finetune your adventure a bit more with the ability to alter player combat damage and enemy combat damage. You can now select the Novice, Apprentice, Adept, Journeyman, Expert, and Master options for both settings, with Journeyman being more of a bridge between Adept and Expert.

Performance issues in areas like Deepscorn Hollow, Black Rock Caverns, and Bravil Castle have been dealt with, alongside some irritating gameplay tweaks like Argonian and Khajiit tails being stuck within their armour, as well as odd character height scaling.

If you want to check out this update via the Steam beta, you just have to navigate to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in your library, click on properties, select Betas and the beta you want in the dropdown menu (it's "/[beta] for this patch) and then wait for the new build to be downloaded.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is out now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S