The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now available on Xbox, PS5, PC, and Game Pass in its entirety

HQ

Stop what you're doing right now and log into your Xbox or Game Pass app, on PC or console, because you don't have to wait a second longer to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now on Microsoft platforms, PC, and PS5.

There are a few new features that we can tell you about this version. Both Bethesda and Virtuos has talked about how Oblivion has been developed from the time of the original release to the improvements of this version, in which they have completely remodelled the characters, the lip-sync system, the combat, the controller feedback, and of course the graphics have been raised by being completely built in Unreal Engine 5.

However, there are some things that have had to be necessarily updated, such as the complete recording of all dialogue. However, it seems that in many cases it has been possible to reproduce the work with the original voice actors.

It is also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is coming in an edition that includes both the base game and its two main expansions, Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles. Virtuos has also confirmed that it was their intention to preserve the essence of the original game, and so there are certain subsystems and "shortcuts" that will be retained here as well, such as the glitch in the lock-picking mini-game.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available on Game Pass and can also be purchased for €54.99.