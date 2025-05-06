The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already the third best-selling game of 2025

HQ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been a surprise hit for Microsoft. The main surprise was the release of the game itself, which dropped on the 22nd of April after a reveal trailer and stream. What's not so surprising is that people flocked to the return of the beloved RPG, making it the third best-selling game of the year so far in the US.

That's according to Circana's Mat Piscatella, who wrote on Bluesky that after being the best-selling game of the week, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has rocketed up to the top of the charts, only trailing behind Assassin's Creed Shadows and Monster Hunter: Wilds.

What might be even more impressive about this is that the game is available on Game Pass, meaning that a lot of people are choosing to buy the game outright rather than give it a go via a subscription service.

We'll have to wait and see whether The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can rise even further in the sales charts, and how Bethesda plans to capitalise on this success and what is yet another reminder people are dying to hear more about The Elder Scrolls VI.