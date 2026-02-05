The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered comes to Switch 2 in 2026

HQ

One of last year's biggest surprise hits, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, is coming to a new platform. After returning players to the Imperial capital of Cyrodiil on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5, this year Nintendo purists will finally get to the beauty of the White-Gold Tower.

Unlike Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered did not get a firm Switch 2 release date. However, we do know that it's coming out some time this year.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered comes with the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine expansions, as well as additional content. Let's hope that the Nintendo Switch 2 is up to running the game, as at launch even some PCs had issue bringing the enhanced version of Cyrodiil to life.