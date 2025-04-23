The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion drew 180k+ concurrent players on launch day

HQ

Despite rumours that it would be shadow-dropped spreading all over the internet, it was still a pleasant surprise for many when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was revealed to be available at the end of yesterday's stream.

A lot of people flocked to the game, as shown by the latest figures on Steam via SteamDB. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered racked up 182,298 concurrent players last night. At the time of writing, this remains the player peak, but we could see that go up as we head towards the weekend.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's peak was quite a bit higher than that of the Oblivion Remaster, drawing 287,000+ players on Steam at launch, but Skyrim's Special Edition only got around 69,000 players, showing just how popular this remaster is, even though it isn't a full new release.

Considering that the game is also available on Game Pass and other console platforms, we can imagine even more players have been hopping back into Cyrodil. This also shows just how hungry people are for more single-player Elder Scrolls experiences. Oblivion may sate that hunger for a time, but we're sure fans will soon still be asking for The Elder Scrolls VI.