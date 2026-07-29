The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind can now be played on a browser

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The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is following in Doom's footsteps, as the beloved RPG is seemingly getting ported to all sorts of unusual places. Now, you can play Bethesda's classic trip into the lands of the Dunmer on a browser, as one creative Reddit user managed to get the entire game running without any install required.

Caught by Eurogamer, Reddit user Dumpster_Buddy said they got the OpenMW engine, which is an open-source engine that lets you run Morrowind, working on WebAssembly. This means you can open up a browser tab and start playing Morrowind. No install, no launcher, just one click and you're standing in Seyda Neen. You can save your progress, make the game work with a gamepad, and see it just as it would run say if you launched it on Steam or GOG.

When we say there's no install, that may be a bit misleading, as you do need the Morrowind files on your system in order to play it from a browser. If you had those files on a portable drive, though, you could take the entirety of Morrowind with you wherever you go, ready to run from any PC you can plug your drive into. There is a mod you can check out here with a small sample world, perhaps the perfect distraction for a lunch break.