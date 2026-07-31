The Elden Ring movie looks to have wrapped production

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Well over a year before it releases in theatres in March 2028, the Elden Ring movie has wrapped production. A crew member who worked on the film has shown off their wrap gift for the movie, indicating that Alex Garland's A24 fantasy epic is going to have plenty of time ahead for post production, likely due to all the effects needed to bring the Lands Between to life.

As reported by Polygon, prop maker Sean Schofield shared a picture of his wrap gift on Instagram. It came with a card from Garland as well as other key members of the crew on set, thanking everyone for their hard work. "Dream job to end all dream jobs. 6 solid months of blood, sweat and tears making the coolest stuff ever, working alongside the best of the best. Can't share anything else for a very long time, but I couldn't be more proud of what we did," Schofield wrote.

The post on Instagram has since been deleted, but kitconnor.italia (gotta love fan accounts) caught the image and shared it before it was deleted. It's possible that Schofield was asked to take his post down to not leak details about the film, but already word has spread that the Elden Ring movie is that much closer to completion.

Depending on how many effects and how long a film needs to be in post-production, it's not unheard of for a shoot to end well over a year before a movie's release. A24 is staking a lot on Elden Ring being a success, and to get that done it needs to ensure everything looks just right.

The Elden Ring movie releases on the 3rd of March, 2028.