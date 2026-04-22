The Elden Ring movie looks to be A24's biggest project yet

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A24 is much more of a household name than it was in years past, but rarely does it spend the kind of money that other well-known Hollywood studios do these days. However, it looks like that may change for the Elden Ring movie.

Earlier in the week, we caught the announcement that the film had its release date set, and revealed its full cast at the same time. The Hollywood Reporter had a bit more information to dig through about the movie, saying it'll be A24's most ambitious project yet.

Apparently, A24 is looking to spend well over $100 million on the budget for Elden Ring, and there will be around 100 days of principal photography for the movie, too. With that many days spent filming, it's no wonder Elden Ring won't release until the 3rd of March 2028. Considering the game the film is based on sold 30+ million copies, you could probably expect a lot of people to go see the movie in theatres. That's what A24 will be hoping for, at least. Every penny spent on bringing this fantasy epic to life will help to bring about a more immersive, believable world at any rate. People want a new cinematic fantasy franchise, and they might just get one in 2028.