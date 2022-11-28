Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden Ring

The Elden Ring board game now has a Kickstarter trailer

The project is still accepting backers despite absolutely smashing its pledge.

Steamforged Games Ltd, the company behind Elden Ring: The Board Game, has released a Kickstarter trailer for the project, which gives a deeper look at the proposed tabletop experience.

The trailer shows off some figure models, card designs, and gives a glimpse into how combat encounters will be handled in the game, which will absolutely be created as it has surpassed its pledged goal by almost 15-times the intended amount.

As it stands, the project has received £2,167,629 in pledges from 8,823 backers, and with the Kickstarter remaining open for four more days, until December 2, there is still time for these numbers to grow.

Either way, whenever the board game does debut sometime in May 2024, it will be playable for 1-4 players, be designed for ages 14 and above, require at least two hours to complete a session, and have a campaign that is designed to take around 90 hours while being replayable.

Elden Ring

