The eight new Icons joining in EA Sports FC 25 have been named

Looking for a true generational football player to add to your EA Sports FC side? While there are already a bunch of Icons present and available in the series, this year's instalment will be adding a further eight to this list.
The class of 25 that will be available when EA Sports FC 25 makes its debut in a couple of weeks will feature three new male Icons and five new female Icons, and as for who is joining the list, they are as follows:
EA Sports FC 25 will launch fully on September 27, but due to the "early access" period for Ultimate Edition purchasers, the game will be widely accessible from September 20.