The eight new Icons joining in EA Sports FC 25 have been named

Looking for a true generational football player to add to your EA Sports FC side? While there are already a bunch of Icons present and available in the series, this year's instalment will be adding a further eight to this list.

The class of 25 that will be available when EA Sports FC 25 makes its debut in a couple of weeks will feature three new male Icons and five new female Icons, and as for who is joining the list, they are as follows:



Italy's Gianluigi Buffon



Wales' Gareth Bale



Sweden's Lotta Schelin



America's Julie Foudy



France's Lilian Thuram



Germany's Nadine Angerer



Japan's Aya Miyama



France's Marinette Pichon



EA Sports FC 25 will launch fully on September 27, but due to the "early access" period for Ultimate Edition purchasers, the game will be widely accessible from September 20.