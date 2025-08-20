The Edge of Water explores grief, myth, and the mysteries of the sea

The Edge of Water is a new indie game that tackles both grief and self-discovery through a heartfelt story about the mystery of the sea and the fragility of human life. It is described as a story-driven adventure that draws players into a mythology about a once-lost underwater world. According to legend, humans were banished from the depths by Su - the life-giving spirit of the sea - and forced to walk the surface. Since then, the relationship between humanity and the ocean has been marked by both longing and loss.

The world of The Edge of Water unfolds gradually, with new creatures and villagers appearing day by day, each bringing their own stories and troubles. By observing, communicating, and exploring, Hedi connects the threads between herself, the sea, and the mythical force that once closed the gates to the deep.

We spoke with narrative designer Diana Razman who explained the origins of the concept and said that their goal was to make a visually striking game where you as a player were able to see everything that's going on beneath the water. She also explained that creatures you meet are integral to solving the puzzles that are presented, and that you give them commands by making motions in the water - that corresponds to different actions.

Watch our interview with Diana in its entirety here below. The Edge of Water is available to wishlist on Steam right now.