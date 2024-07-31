The Edge of Tomorrow's director is still "trying to crack" a sequel

It's been a decade since Edge of Tomorrow made its arrival and blew away many of us with its fantastic action and confounding story. Fans have been clamouring for a sequel for a long while, and director Doug Liman has made it no secret that he's exploring how to make that happen, but seemingly this is not without its challenges.

Speaking with Collider, Liman reveals that he is still in the process of figuring out the sequel and how to make the challenging time travel elements work in it.

"I mean, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise have never been more on top of their game than they are right now. I'd be crazy not to be trying to, you know, figure out how to make a sequel. So I am spending time trying to crack it. On the flip side, time travel's really tough. Like really, really tough. All you have to do is develop a movie with time travel to come to the conclusion that humans will never travel through time because it's hard to figure out a third act in a movie with time travel. So I know for a fact humans are never going to travel through time but I am trying to crack it."

Needless to say, it's a fairly understandable issue that Liman seems to be running into, and it's also a little bit refreshing because the director is clearly very focussed on delivering a worthy sequel and not just an underwhelming cash grab like we've seen from other franchises in the past.