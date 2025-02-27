The earliest possible date Liverpool could mathematically win Premier League

HQ

It feels inevitable now: Liverpool will win Premier League this year. Yesterdat, Liverpool defeated Newcastle with two goals, by Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, while Arsenal got a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest. Arne Slot's side is now 13 points ahead of Arsenal, having played one more game, so now it's a matter of when.

Liverpool is still not mathematically champion, but the chances of them missing that huge leverage and Arsenal never missing again is the slimmest. According to BBC Sport, the earliest date when Liverpool could be crowned champion is April 5, but that is unlikely, requiring Arsenal to lose all games prior.

It should be noted that due to Carabao Cup final -which Liverpool plays against Newcastle- and international break, Liverpool will only play one league game in March. Liverpool has 10 games to play, Arsenal has 11 matches left.

The most likely date for Liverpool to be champion is April 26 against Tottenham. In any case, there is a high chance it will happen before Liverpool-Arsenal game on May 5. The Premier League record of winning the title earliest is held by Liverpool themselves: seven games to go in 2019-20, with 99 points.