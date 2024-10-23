The Dutton dynasty faces its toughest challenges yet in Yellowstone: Season 5B

HQ

It's almost time to return to Colorado to spend more time with the very emotionally-charged Dutton family. The final slate of episodes, being dubbed Yellowstone: Season 5B, will begin airing in November, from the 11th for us in the UK and Europe and on Paramount+ or SkyShowtime, whichever platform is available in your region.

With this premiere edging ever closer, a new trailer for the season has dropped, giving us an extra fiery look at what will be explored in this last batch of episodes. Clearly the Dutton dynasty is teetering on a cliff and could all come crumbling down, especially since the various family members and siblings seem to be at each other's throats.

In the trailer, we also get another taste of Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton, a character that we are still waiting to see just how often he will appear considering the very public dispute that caused the delay of production on this last batch of episodes.

Will you be checking out Yellowstone when it returns in a few weeks?