The Duskbloods is getting its network test next month

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The Duskbloods, FromSoftware's take on PvPvE, has revealed its network test dates. From last month, we knew that some lucky fans would be able to play The Duskbloods this summer, but now we have the dates we'll actually be able to play the game. They're the 21st to 24th of August, landing right before Gamescom.

As per the game's website, applications open from the 22nd of July for the network test. You'll have to have a Nintendo Switch 2 console and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to apply for and be a part of the network test. The application element of the network test may have you thinking not many people will be able to play the game early, but it seems FromSoftware want a lot of people online for The Duskbloods, as they'll use the network test to "verify gameplay while putting a load on the game server."

Also, they want to test how multiplayer works with people playing from anywhere in the world are online, something that'll require a lot of participants. Finally, there's also the test of game balance. The network test itself is basically like a closed beta for the game if you've not taken part in one before. For The Duskbloods, it lets up to eight players participate in a multiplayer match.

Usually, these network tests arrive a few months before full release. Elden Ring: Nightreign ran its network test from the 14th to 17th of February last year, before a full launch on the 30th of May. Things may differ with The Duskbloods, as it is only releasing on one platform, but if that timeframe follows suit, then we can expect the game to launch perhaps in November. Take that, GTA VI.