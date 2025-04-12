English
The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods IP is owned by FromSoftware

Perhaps a multiplatform release could be on the cards?

The Duskbloods, FromSoftware's new IP and PvPvE experience, is set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 next year. However, unlike the last time FromSoftware made a console exclusive with the word blood in the title, this time it owns the IP.

Discovered by Reset Era user Red Kong XIX, a trademark filing shows that FromSoftware owns The Duskbloods IP, meaning that if the game proved to be popular, and there were therefore plans to do more with it, we wouldn't see something similar to the Bloodborne situation.

FromSoftware has appeared to be keen to explore more of Bloodborne, but Sony owning the IP proves to be a hurdle in some regards, it seems. FromSoftware owning The Duskbloods IP also means it appears to have control over where the game could release, meaning perhaps players could see the multiplayer title land on other platforms besides the Switch 2 somewhere down the line.

