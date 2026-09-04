The Duskbloods and Elden Ring director Miyazaki addresses fan comments that he has a "thing for feet"

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There aren't as many renowned auteurs in the gaming world as there are in the world of film, but it seems that two of gaming's biggest names in Hidetaka Miyazaki and Hideo Kojima are known by fans for having a bit of a thing for feet. Miyazaki less so than Kojima, but when you look at the Soulsborne games, you can find multiple female characters with bare feet.

According to an interview with The Guardian, Miyazaki is aware of this reputation he's garnered, but wants to clarify a few things about it. "Take a look online and there's a rumour that I have a bit of a thing for feet, but I'm not honestly sure where this comes from," he said.

Miyazaki went onto talk about how he believes that depiction of bare hands and feet in his games provide imagery of a more human connection, something that is a strong theme in all of his works. "It's not necessarily something I'm consistently aware of - maybe it's something subconscious coming through...I feel like I'm trying to depict some side of human nature or the human existence that is difficult to describe."

Miyazaki leans into this connection theming further in The Duskbloods, where players will forge relationships of reliance in order to win out in the PvPvE structure. "I feel it's less a traditional romance and more a sense of secure trust with a character in the world, and that's something I personally yearn for. It's not necessarily a romantic pairing - it's having someone that you can ultimately rely on. This concept is carried through from characters like the maidens in Elden Ring ... it's a transient, ephemeral love," he said.

The Duskbloods is scheduled to release in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.