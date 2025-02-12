HQ

Despite Duolingo being a family-friendly language-learning platform, its mascot has been notoriously known as a threatening and unsettling monster. The owl, known as Duo, has long been regarded for its controlling nature, which is why it's no doubt a breath of fresh air for some to hear that the avian antagonist has been found dead.

Duolingo confirmed as much in a statement on X, where they say the following:

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead.

"Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died of waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know.

This is an ad:

"We're aware he had many enemies, but kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory.

"We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time."

Since this statement was published, we've seen various other major names pay homage to Duo the Owl, including Netflix's Squid Game, Halo, and Assassin's Creed. You can see those below.

This is an ad: